MSP: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-131 rollover crash

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation underway by Michigan State Police after a man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a crash Saturday.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on US-131 near Cutler Road in Montcalm County Saturday.

MSP say the driver, identified as 32-year-old John Andrew Londo, of Evart, Mich., lost control of his car, left the freeway, and rolled over. Londo, who police say was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

His passenger, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.