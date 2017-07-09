MSP: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-131 rollover crash

Posted 8:50 AM, July 9, 2017, by , Updated at 08:51AM, July 9, 2017
MSP Cruiser lights

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation underway by Michigan State Police after a man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a crash Saturday.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on US-131 near Cutler Road in Montcalm County Saturday.

MSP say the driver, identified as 32-year-old John Andrew Londo, of Evart, Mich., lost control of his car, left the freeway, and rolled over. Londo, who police say was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

His passenger, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s