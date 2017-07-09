Neighbors helping neighbors: Man lends generator to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- After Friday's storms left more than 150,000 people in the dark, a Hudsonville handyman by trade decided to put his three generators to good use.

Brandon Nichols said he was not one of the thousands who lost power but he knew his nearby neighbors didn't and was ready to help.

He says after helping one family by letting them plug in to his generator, more people started calling him and at the end of the day a total of seven families were using it.

The calls kept coming in.

In one case, one woman posted to the Hudsonville, Georgetown and Jenison informed Facebook group sharing just how thankful she was and that post quickly went viral getting more than 500 likes.

"She said she could cry," Nichols said, adding that he does not want any money for his kind gesture just maybe a small donation for gasoline.

If you`re out of power and need anything charged Nichols said just stop by his house at the corner of 18th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street in Hudsonville.

"You're more than welcome to let them come here and plug them in and hang out we can hang out I have Wi-Fi it's not Starbucks but it works okay I guess," Nichols said.