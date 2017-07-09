× Rollover in Ottawa County field leaves driver hospitalized

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was hospitalized after deputies found an overturned car in a field that they believe had been there for hours before they found it Sunday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle accident occurred at an unknown time Sunday on Luce Street near 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

The car was driven by Prem Patel, 29, of Grand Rapids, who was hospitalized at Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids where his condition was unknown.

Deputies said it also was unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies found a 2011 BMW sedan upside-down in a field on Luce Street near 24th Avenue. Patel was found semi-conscious inside with head and neck injuries.

He was transported to Spectrum by Life ambulance.

The vehicle was cold so deputies believe the crash occurred several hours prior to them finding the car.

The investigation showed that Patel was eastbound on Luce when the car went off the south side of the roadway near a curve, struck a ditch, became airborne, rolled over and came to rest upside-down in the field.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.