Several youths detained in connection to massive house fire

Posted 11:45 PM, July 9, 2017, by

IONIA, Mich– Several departments were called out to help put out a fire at an abandoned home late Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Bellamy Road north of Dildine Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Members of Ionia Public Safety, as well as crews from Orleans, Saranac and Ronald Fire Departments worked to put out the fire. Crews had to fight the flames from outside the home, because the structure wasn’t safe to enter.

 

Ionia Public Safety reports that several youths were detained early in the investigation as being possibly involved with the incident. They were turned over to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues.

 

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s