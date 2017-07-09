Several youths detained in connection to massive house fire

IONIA, Mich– Several departments were called out to help put out a fire at an abandoned home late Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Bellamy Road north of Dildine Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Members of Ionia Public Safety, as well as crews from Orleans, Saranac and Ronald Fire Departments worked to put out the fire. Crews had to fight the flames from outside the home, because the structure wasn’t safe to enter.

Ionia Public Safety reports that several youths were detained early in the investigation as being possibly involved with the incident. They were turned over to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues.