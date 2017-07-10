54th Annual Western Michigan Athletics Golf Outing

Posted 10:13 PM, July 10, 2017, by

ADA, Mich. -- Western Michigan Athletics held their 54th Annual Grand Rapids Alumni and Friends Golf Outing today at Egypt Valley Golf and Country Club.

New Broncos' head football coach, Tim Lester, was on hand for the outing as well as men's basketball coach, Steve Hawkins. They both enjoyed catching up with the fans and alumni.

