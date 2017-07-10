× AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 13 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 13 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.38 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.48 in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area’s average was up about 8 cents per gallon from a week ago to $2.42 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.