The Music of ABBA and more featured at D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Symphony announced their lineup of their D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops outdoor concert series.

Here's the lineup of popular artists coming to Cannonsburg Ski Area over the summer:

July 13 & 14- The Music of ABBA at 7:30 p.m.

July 20 & 21- Brass Transit: The Music of Chicago at 7:30 p.m.

July 27 & 28- Women Rock: The Music of Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and More! at 7:30 p.m.

August 3- Classical Fireworks at 8 p.m.

August 5- Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlan at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $19 for adults, and $16 for students and seniors. Children's tickets cost $5, plus 2-year-olds and younger get in for free. Prices will increase by $5 when purchased on the day of the show.

For complete show details, call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616)-454-9451 extension 4 or go to grpops.org.