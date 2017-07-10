“Annie” by Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo opens July 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo is getting ready to open their production of "Annie" this weekend.

"Annie" is a show that is loved by many, and is the perfect show to watch with the whole family.

The story follows an orphan girl named Annie, who believes that her parents left her at the orphanage by mistake. However her life gets turned upside down when a man named Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks adopts Annie to improve his image. During her time at the mansion, Annie convinces Warbucks to help search for her parents, bringing out many frauds.

Sophia Mcintosh, who plays Annie, and Ethan Waldron, who plays Daddy Warbucks, stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about their experience on the show.

"Annie" will be performed at Comstock High School, located at 2107 North 26th Street in Kalamazoo, at the following times:

July 14, 15, 21, 22- 7:30 p.m.

July 16 & 23- 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors.

To purchase tickets or for more information on future productions with Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo, visit centerstagetheatrekalamazoo.com.