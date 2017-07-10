Charlie Gard case heads to UK court in light of new evidence

The fate of Charlie Gard, a terminally ill infant, has come to the attention of two of the most powerful people on the planet: Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump.

LONDON (AP) — A British court will assess new evidence in the case of 11-month-old Charlie Gard as his mother pleaded with judges to allow the terminally ill infant to receive experimental treatment.

Great Ormond Street Hospital applied for the court hearing to be held Monday amid “new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition.”

The application came after both Pope Francis and President Donald Trump brought international attention to the case.

Charlie’s parents had previously lost several appeals to bring him to the U.S. for experimental treatment for his mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that has left the boy brain damaged. Courts have ruled that the treatment may cause suffering.

Charlie’s mother told Sky that she wants the judges to “listen,” to experts who say the treatment might help.

