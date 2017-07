BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A child drowned in rural swimming hole in Galien Township Monday night.

Sadie Geigler, 7, was pulled from the water on a rural property alont Jeffrey Road near Spring Creek Road. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says she died at the hospital after “significant rescue and recovery efforts.”

Geigler was from Michigan City, Indiana.

This drowning is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department.