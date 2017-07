× Craig’s Cruisers expansion to include new indoor roller coaster

WYOMING, Mich. — On Monday, Craig’s Cruiser’s announced a $2.4 million expansion to their Wyoming family fun center .

Officials said expansion will include a 36,000 feet addition. The added space will make room for a trampoline park, a new bi-level area for laser tag and an indoor roller coaster.

Groundbreaking will begin at 10 a.m. on July 18th.

The completion of the new expansion is set to debut February 2018.