Fugitive recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted arrested in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich – Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say a fugitive recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted has been arrested in Wyoming.

Michael Leon Lawler Jr. was taken into custody by the Wyoming Police Department on Sunday. Details of the arrest weren’t immediately disclosed.

Lawler was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted back in March for a parole violation. Lawler previously served time for carrying a concealed weapon and for receiving and concealing stolen property.