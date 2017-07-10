× GRPD: Armed robbery suspect on the run after online deal goes south

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect after a deal for a vehicle went bad.

Police say it started in 900 block of Caulfield Ave SW around 9 p.m. Monday night, where a person arranged online to buy a vehicle from two men through Facebook Marketplace. Police say the two men robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Following the robbery, police report the victim got in their own vehicle and followed the suspects down Beacon St SW near Grandville. One of the suspects reportedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim but missed. That suspect was then reportedly hit by the victim’s vehicle and dropped his gun. The other man ran away.

A juvenile not connected to the initial vehicle deal allegedly showed up and picked up the gun dropped by the suspect and began running. During a foot chase with police he allegedly threw the gun away, which fired a shot when it hit the ground. Nobody was hit. He was caught and arrested for failing to stop for an officer and having a concealed weapon.

The suspect who was hit by the robbery victim’s vehicle was arrested for armed robbery and felonious assault. The second suspect involved in the deal got away and is reportedly armed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3422.