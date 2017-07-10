Holland bride and father surprise guests with amazing father-daughter dance

HOLLAND, Mich. – Weddings come with all kinds of tear-jerking moments such as the father-daughter dance. In most cases father and daughter slowly sway and dance to an acoustic song, making it an emotional heart-wrenching moment for everyone in the room.

But one West Michigan bride and her father had different plans.

Holland bride, Nicole Lichti, and her father, Steve Childerston, started their father-daughter dance slowly swaying to the acoustic version of “You Are My Sunshine.” The audience watched the two dance together during the beautiful moment, but were shocked when the song changed and the two started busting out some sweet dance moves.

The montage of songs included Disney hits such as “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” and “I Want to Be Like You,” along with popular hits “Footloose” and “Time of My Life” by the Black Eyed Peas.

“We wanted a fun mix of music and dance style. I love Disney so a lot of the inspiration was from that,” Lichti said.

Lichti says that she and her dad have been dancing together for as long as she can remember. The two attended many father-daughter dances together through the years, and even performed with her on stage a few times in high school.

She did admit that the choreographed father-daughter dance was his idea. As soon as she told her father of the engagement, he asked her if they should do a fun choreographed dance. Of course, she agreed, picking songs that meant a lot to her and her dad along the way.

“The last song by the Black Eyed Peas is one my dad and and I use to dance to at father-daughter dances,” she said. “We made up dance moves to the song when I was a kid and decided to include them in the wedding father-daughter dance.”