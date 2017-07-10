How to get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 80 cents this Friday

Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut lovers a pretty sweet deal this Friday as it celebrates 80 years in business.

The popular doughnut chain is offering a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for 80 cents, after the purchase of any dozen at the regular menu price, according to a news release from the company.

The discounted doughnuts are available at all stores in the U.S. and Canada.

.@Shaq kicked off the #OriginalGlazed Doughnut's bday. Celebrate Friday- buy any dozen, get an Original Glazed dozen for 80 cents (US/CAN). pic.twitter.com/cbR1tgmW7y — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 10, 2017

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in the release.

Krispy Kreme opened its first store in now historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, back in 1937. It currently has more than 1,000 stores in nearly two dozen countries around the globe, according to its website.

Find a Krispy Kreme location near you here.