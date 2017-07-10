× Interview date set for Rockford city manager position

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Five candidates will be interviewed for the vacant Rockford city manager position.

The City of Rockford says 31 people applied for the job. Five candidates were chosen during a closed session meeting last week. Those candidates are:

Elizabeth Ladner, city manager for South Lyon in Oakland County

Adam Poll, planning and development director for Alpena in Alpena County

Jonathon Seyferth, assistant city manager for Coopersville in Ottawa County

Thad Beard, city manager for Otsego in Allegan County

Jon Schneider, city manager for Newaygo in Newaygo County

The public will be able to attend a meet-and-greet with the five candidates July 18 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at city hall. Public interviews will happen the following day at city hall.

Anyone interested in reading the resumes of the five candidates can stop into city hall on weekdays until interviews begin.

The Rockford city manager has been empty since January 2016, when former city manager Michael Young died after suffering a stroke.