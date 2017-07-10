Missing endangered teenager found safe

UPDATE: Deputies say Field was found safe around 9 p.m. Monday night.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a teenager they believe is endangered.

Alexandra Field, 16, was reported missing Monday afternoon around 2:21 p.m. A caller told deputies she left her home in the 3000 block of Winesap Dr NW armed with a knife and was making statements indicating she might hurt herself.

Field was last seen walking in an unknown direction, wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and black knee high boots. She’s 5’2″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has short blond hair.

There’s an active search going on in the wooded areas near Winesap Dr. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.