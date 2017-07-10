M-6 project faces first day of rush hour traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Repairing cracked and aging roads is a way of life during the summer in Michigan and when it comes to M-6, which has been crumbling for years, MDOT has shut down a major stretch of it to make repairs.

Over the weekend, the eastbound lanes between Wilson and I-196 were closed. Monday was the first day of rush hour traffic, and all things considered, things went pretty smooth.

The good news is that in a few months both sides will have new and smooth asphalt, but until then, people will have to plan for some extra time during their commute.

“I understand why they have to do it,” says Henry Morley, a driver. “I’ve driven that a number of times in the past year or two and it has just really gotten bad.”

The whole project should be wrapped up in November, and it's expected to cost $9 million.

“It will be nice when it’s done. It’s always nice when they get done, it’s just hard while it’s going on,” said Morley.