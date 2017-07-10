Man, 31, charged after shooting in NE Grand Rapids

Posted 4:27 PM, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:31PM, July 10, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a Grand Rapids man has been charged in a weekend shooting.

Kyle Thomas Gillette, 31, was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Grand Rapids Police say Gillette was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly shooting someone in the chest during a fight near Boone’s Brew, 3423 Plainfield Ave. NE.

He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting outside the nearby Denny’s restaurant on Plainfield, according to a release.

Police say the 26-year-old man who was shot was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Gillette is scheduled to be back in court July 25.

