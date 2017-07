× Man injured in incident at manufacturing facility

HOLLAND, Mich. — Following an incident at Genzink Steel in Holland, a man was taken to the hospital for injuries to his back and leg.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to the facility, located at 40 East 64th Street, to find that a man had been injured when a piece of steel fell on him.

The cause of the incident is unclear, but the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

