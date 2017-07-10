× Man ordered held in slayings of wife, trooper

THERESA, N.Y. (AP) — An Afghanistan combat veteran charged with killing his wife and a New York state trooper in the driveway of his home has been arraigned and ordered held without bail for grand jury action.

About a dozen troopers stood at the back of LeRay Town Court as Justin Walters was led into the room in shackles Monday evening.

Walters is from Zeeland, Michigan. He’s accused of killing his wife, Nichole Walters, and Trooper Joel Davis on Sunday.

Defense Attorney Eric Swartz waived a preliminary hearing. He says the next appearance will be in Jefferson County Court later. He won’t comment further.