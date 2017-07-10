× Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A drunk driver reportedly struck another man early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Homestead and 19th Street in Holland.

According to Police in Holland, the 32-year-old man was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital after being hit. Police discovered the victim in the roadway when they arrived.

Police say the 26-year-old driver was at the scene, but reportedly left and walked back . Witnesses told police the driver began to fight with them and officers later determined the suspect had been drinking.

The driver was arrested and taken to jail.

The victim remains in critical condition.