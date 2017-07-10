× Meijer, Shipt now offering alcohol deliveries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This spring Meijer began offering customers the option to have their groceries delivered, now customers can also have beer, wine and spirits dropped off right at their doors.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback from customers wanting to take advantage of our large selection of craft beers and wine,” said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Shopping for Meijer. “We think this enhances the level of convenience our home delivery customers in Michigan can enjoy and allows them to take more advantage of what our stores have to offer.”

Meijer partnered with Shipt to bring customers this delivery service originally last year at a Detroit location, and it quickly spread to other Michigan locations. Those enrolled pay a $99 annual membership fee, and $7 delivery fee for orders under $35.

For this new addition to the service, members will need to present valid identification that they are at least 21 years old at the time of delivery.

According to the company, this service is currently offered at Michigan Meijer locations.