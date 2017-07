× Ohio officer shot responding to domestic call; Arrest made

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say an officer was shot several times while responding to a domestic call and a suspect has been apprehended.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the officer was shot four times at a Uniontown home Sunday evening in northeast Ohio.

The condition of the officer, who was taken to a hospital, was not immediately known and no further details were released by the sheriff’s office Monday morning.