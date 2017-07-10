Police search for 4 missing men in Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police are searching for four young men who went missing in a period of about a week in Pennsylvania.

Philly.com reports the four have been identified as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, of Pennsburg, 21-year-old Tom Meo, of Plumstead, 18-year-old Dean Finocchiario, of Middletown and Jimi Tar Patrick, of Newtown Township. Patrick’s age has not been confirmed.

Police say Finocchiario and Patrick were reported missing last week. Meo and Sturgis were reported missing Sunday.

Investigators say the men are friends, but it is unclear if there is any other connection.

State police conducted a search at a home in Solebury Township Sunday evening, but they are not saying what led them to the home.

Police have not said if the missing men are in any danger.

