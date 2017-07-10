Severe threat returns Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN- After severe weather knocked down trees, power lines, and knocked thousand of people without power for several days, the last thing many people want is another line of severe weather to head our way. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case as we head into Wednesday.

All of West Michigan is under a “slight” risk for severe weather Wednesday. This is the same risk we were in the other morning, so it’s something to take seriously down the road.

This seems as if it’s a very similar setup to the other morning in regards to the same threats we’ll see. Look for gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. There is also a larger possibility for a tornado than the other morning, but that threat once again looks low.

As I mentioned before, threats are very similar to the other morning. We could see larger hail and damaging wind. I think we’ll have a better opportunity for larger hail than we saw the other morning, but that could change as well. We’ll keep you posted as the next 24 hours roll along.