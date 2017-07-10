× Soaring into Artprize, new venue announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leave the luggage, passport and travel necessities at home, and visit ArtPrize’s newest venue — the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The airport announced that for the 9th annual competition the facility will be home to both indoor and outdoor art pieces.

“We are thrilled to be a part of ArtPrize in more ways than one, and serving as a venue will not only give visitors a first impression of our city; but it will hopefully bring in those from around West Michigan into the airport to see the art and check out our newest facilities,” said GFIA President & CEO Jim Gill. “The Ford Airport strives to be reflective of the people and events in West Michigan, and what better opportunity is there to do so other than partner with ArtPrize? We look forward to welcoming in both local and international artists, and look forward to seeing their talents on display.”

ArtPrize officially begins on September 20 and will last until October 8.

“In addition to their stunning renovations, we are excited to expand the ArtPrize boundaries to include The Gerald R. Ford International Airport allowing visitors from all over the world to experience — and vote for — the work of ArtPrize Artists on their first and last stop in West Michigan,” said Christian Gaines, Executive Director of ArtPrize