Storm cleanup continues in Ottawa County

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – More than three days after hurricane-force winds hit West Michigan, the cleanup continues.

Crews have been getting power back on and removing downed trees and other damage.

In Grand Haven, Lake Forest Cemetery is closed for the week as crews haul out fallen trees and clear the roads. They say they’ll be calling in help for some of the larger trees and to repair some of the larger headstones.

In Allendale, one family says they had over 30 large trees blown over by the winds. The Vankoeverings have damage to their deck, roof and barn.