Texas robbery suspect caught by U.S. Marshals in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich – An armed robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous by authorities in Texas has been arrested in Kalamazoo, federal authorities say.

Samuel Steel, aka “Too-Hot”, aka “Lil Show”, was taken into custody by federal and state authorities on Monday.

Steel was identified as one of several suspects involved in an aggravated armed robbery at a Copperas Cove, Texas apartment complex last July. He’s accused of holding multiple victims at gunpoint during that robbery before making his way to Michigan.

Steel, who federal authorities say is a confirmed Bloods gang member, had avoided law enforcement in Coryell County, Texas since September 2016.