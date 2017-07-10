× Video captures hit-and-run; Dean of Students from school in Nashville arrested

FRANKLIN, Tenn. WREG/CBS Newswire — The Dean of Students at University School of Nashville has been arrested and accused of hitting a bicyclist on Natchez Trace Parkway in Tennessee over the weekend.

Marshall Grant Neely III was booked into the Williamson County Detention Center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident, reckless endangerment and failure to render aid.