Woman arrested for hitting Sheriff’s boat with jet ski

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Crystal woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department boat with her jet ski Friday evening.

Deputies say that Daniele Mills, 24, was seen driving the jet ski through the wake of another boat and then continued very close to the deputies’ boat. When they summoned her to speak with the deputies, she allegedly had trouble working the jet ski and hit the deputies’ boat.

Deputies say that she appeared intoxicated and she was taken into custody. She was arrested on a charge of Operating a Water Vessel While Intoxicated.

She is free on a $500 bond. Neither vessels were seriously damaged.