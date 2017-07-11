Camp Sunshine gives amazing summer camp experience

Summer is the time of year that many kids are sent off to summer camp, but not every person has the opportunity to take part in the fun due to a disability.
Thanks to Camp Sunshine, everyone has the chance to create summer camp memories and participate in regular summer camp activities.
Camp Sunshine provides a camping experience for adults and kids with developmental disabilities. Their inclusive environment and one-on-one attention with counselors embraces the campers' recreational, emotional, physical, spiritual and relational needs.
There will be two camp sessions at Camp Blodgett: July 31- August 3 and August 4-7.
Campers can be registered for Camp Sunshine here. Registration fills up fast, so sign up early!
Can't send a loved one to camp? The Run for the Sun 5K will be happening on Sunday, July 16 at Hope College at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the 5K run will benefit Camp Sunshine.
For more information, visit campsunshine.info.