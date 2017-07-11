City unveils renovations to two Grand Rapids parks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - City officials unveiled improvements to two Grand Rapids parks on Monday.

Richmond Park and Campau Park were re-opened after nearly $1 million of improvements.

Campau Park at 51 Delaware SW now has a new splashpad, playground, restrooms, walking path, benches, bike racks and a drinking fountain.

Richmond Park at 1101 Richmond NW now has an ADA fishing platform at the pond, restroom upgrades and improvements to the shelter building.

For more, check out the video from the City of Grand Rapids.

