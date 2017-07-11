× Consumers Energy ready for the possibility of more storms tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN — Crews just finished cleaning up after last week’s storms, but now the possibility of more thunderstorms with high winds Wednesday has Consumers Energy on standby.

The utility company says they’re ready if more power outages occur as a result of Wednesday’s storms. And if need be, they’ll call on help from other parts of the state and across state lines.

“We first look in state, because those crews can get to the scene faster than out-of-state crews,” said Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern. “One of the challenges with out-of-state crews is if you have a large storm, those states may be affected, too. What we had with the weekend storm is it was pretty confined to Michigan, so we were able to get those crews from other states.”

Crews from Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and Illinois helped restore power to West Michigan after Friday morning’s storms.

Morgenstern adds that West Michigan crews are back to working regular days now and are rested for the possibility of another large scale power outage event.

Consumers Energy has a webpage with power emergency tips and how to report outages. Visit www.consumersenergy.com/outages for details.