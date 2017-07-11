Early morning severe storms possible Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- As we've been mentioning for the last few days, our fairly active severe weather pattern of recent looks to continue, and as Wednesday draws nearer, it looks like severe weather still remains a good possibility.

West Michigan remains in a "SLIGHT" risk for severe weather. While the wording seems a bit silly (normally I wouldn't think of "slight" to be a big deal,) this is the 2nd level in a category of 5 for severe weather potential. This is the same category we were in Friday morning, so it's worth taking seriously.

The timing could be as early as 1 AM, and as late as 3 AM for it to begin. This is when our best bet for damaging winds and large hail is possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

An additional opportunity for storms is possible Wednesday night as well, but it's not as likely we'll see as many impacts then as we can expect Wednesday morning.

Main threats are 70 mph wind gusts and hail up to 2" in diameter. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either, but we'll have to keep an eye on that. We'll keep you posted the remainder of today.