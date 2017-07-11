× Family of man killed in storm asks for donations for Grand Haven catwalk

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A man who was killed during Friday morning’s storms will be remembered this week and his family is asking for well-wishers to contribute to help a piece of the city of Grand Haven.

Larry Thon, 72, died early Friday morning when a tree fell on his home. Thon grew up in Grand Rapids and was an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam. He was also a bicyclist who rode across the U.S. to raise funds for injured Marines.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Save the Catwalk fund in Grand Haven, to help pay for renovating the catwalk on the Grand Haven Pier.

Family and friends are celebrating Thon’s life with a happy hour Wednesday, July 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow Lodge and on Thursday at the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Guests are asked to arrive starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday with a time for sharing starting at 2:00 p.m. and military honors at 4:00 p.m. Guests are also asked to wear summer casual attire and not wear suits and ties.

