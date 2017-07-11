Get a career in real estate with no out-of-pocket costs to you with Midwest Properties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Real estate is one of the hottest industries in West Michigan right now. Want to be part of the action? Midwest Properties of Michigan wants to help aspiring real estate agents get started on their career, with no upfront investment costs.

When working for Midwest Properties, agents can work independently and with a flexible schedule so it's convenient for you.

Midwest Properties will provide new agents with top notch brokers and other resources to help get their business started.

Co-owner Jeanine Herlacher and realtor Gage Evans explain the benefits of becoming an agent for Midwest Properties of Michigan.

For more information on how to become a real estate agent with Midwest Properties, visit midwestagents.com or call (616)-460)-3842.