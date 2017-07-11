Man found pinned in vehicle following crash, minor injuries reported

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured when their vehicles struck head-on in a crash on 96th Avenue just north of Ottogan Street in Ottawa County.

Police arrived on the scene and located one driver pinned in his vehicle.

According to officials, Lawrence Retowski from Hamilton was traveling northbound on 96th Avenue where an unknown truck was parked on the side of the road. To avoid the parked vehicle, Retowski merged into the southbound lane where he ultimately collided with another vehicle.

Robert Bryne, a 48-year-old from Belmont, was driving the southbound vehicle.

Retowski was extricated from his vehicle by firefighters and transported to the hospital in fair condition. Bryne sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The crash is still under investigation, however, police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors.