Man wanted on several charges arrested after crash in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND, Mich. – A man wanted for several felonies over the past several weeks was arrested Tuesday after a crash.

It happened on 120th Avenue between James Street and Lakewood Blvd. at about 1:00 p.m.

Holland police say that the 32-year-old suspect was reportedly involved in a retail fraud incident at the Meijer store on Riley Street. The suspect ran from an Ottawa County Sheriff deputy and got to his vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. He then sped south on 120th Avenue, passing other vehicles. As other officers converged on the area, the suspect apparently drove across a center turn lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

The suspect and the driver of the other vehicle have been taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police say that the man has warrants for his arrest in Ottawa County, Allegan County and the City of Holland. The charges include Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Malicious Destruction of Property and two counts of Fleeing and Eluding police.

There are reports of another crash nearby that occurred as police converged in the area.

We’ll have more details from the scene as they become available.