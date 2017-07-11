× Memorial walk and candlelight vigil planned one year after Berrien Co. Courthouse shootings

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — On Tuesday, a memorial walk and candlelight vigil will be held to remember two men killed in a courthouse shooting one year ago.

Bailiff Ronald Kienzle and Chief of Courthouse Security Joseph Zangaro were shot and killed by Larry Gordon at the Berrien County Courthouse on July 11, 2016. Deputy James Atterbury was wounded when Gordon reportedly grabbed his gun and began firing. A hostage was also wounded during the shootout at the courthouse.

Organizers say the walk will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. at the Berrien County Courthouse and continue to the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial Monument on Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.

Those wishing to participate in the walk are asked to arrive at the courthouse by 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Participants can also head directly to the memorial monument. Candles will be provided, but due to a possible shortage in supply, people are encouraged to bring their own.