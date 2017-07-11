Police: Man tries to pass slow-moving farm equipment, runs stop sign, crashes vehicle

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was transported to the hospital in serious condition on Monday night after police say he ran a stop sign on 8th Avenue near Leonard Street in Tallmadge Township.

According to police William Kline, a Grand Rapids resident, was traveling south on 8th Avenue when he came across a slow-driving piece of farming equipment.

Kline passed the equipment and ran the stop sign where his vehicle then went airborne. The 61-year-old’s vehicle came to rest in a ditch nearby.

Officials arrived on scene to find Kline pinned in his vehicle with serious injuries. After extricating him from his vehicle, Kline was transported to Spectrum Hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.