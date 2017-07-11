Police report: Ligature mark on Cornell’s neck, throat area

DETROIT (AP) — Police have released the crime scene investigation report about the death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in a Detroit hotel room in May.
The report released Tuesday through a Freedom of Information Act request states that the 52-year-old Cornell had a “well defined ligature mark present on the neck/throat area.”
Cornell was found May 18 by his bodyguard, who had kicked in the door to the musician’s room at the MGM Grand Casino Hotel. A resistance band was around Cornell’s neck and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door.
Soundgarden had performed hours earlier in Detroit.
A medical examiner determined that Cornell hanged himself. An autopsy determined that Cornell had sedatives and an anti-anxiety drug in his system, but that they didn’t contribute to his death.
paul
yet another sad human being…searching for help from the bottom of a pill bottle. Never a grand idea..only newsworthy because this person was famous? Drug use, is epidemic in this country.. and im not talking about the down and outs sitting under a viaduct shoving a needle into their veins. You all know who you are. Lazy Americans… who dont want to be told they cant do this or cant do that.. or that they should stop shoving garbage down their throats that their body cant even recognize as food, or to get up from in front of the tv.. and do something physical WITH OUR GOD GIVEN BODIES. . we are becoming the pathetic generation of law abiding adults.. who would rather take advice form a medical person… and swallow whatever they tell us to. Line up everyone i know.. and id guess 90% of them are on some medication.. from a drug company out there.. who”s job, it is, to separate us from our money. Beholding to shareholders.. a dangerous concoction indeed. The answer to your “condition… will NEVER be found in a bottle of pills.I just cant believe what we have become as a society.. and what is considered normal and acceptable as behavior. The human body is a resilient thing and remarkable how much it can tolerate.. but know that eventually .. down the road.. yu will pay for complacency in the drug companies.