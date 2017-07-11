Protecting Peregrine Falcons at Grand Haven Board of Light and Power Plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The great outdoors is what makes Michigan so unique, which is why the Michigan Wildlife Council is dedicated to increasing public awareness about wildlife conservation efforts.

One of those efforts is to manage endangered species such as the Peregrine Falcon, which like to hang around the high chimneys at the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power Plant.

Leigh Ann went to the roofs of the plant to learn more about the falcon, and what the Michigan Wildlife Council is doing to protect this rare species.

Learn about the great work the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted at hereformioutdoors.org.