Sports doctor to fight molestation charges

Posted 1:52 PM, July 11, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a Michigan sports doctor who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges says he will proceed to trial on separate criminal charges alleging he sexually assaulted nine girls.

Attorney Shannon Smith says Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty Tuesday in the child porn case to resolve three federal charges. Each carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Nassar faces three separate trials alleging that he molested a total of nine girls in the Lansing area. He has pleaded not guilty.

Nassar is also being sued by more than 100 women or girls over similar allegations. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s