Sports doctor to fight molestation charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a Michigan sports doctor who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges says he will proceed to trial on separate criminal charges alleging he sexually assaulted nine girls.

Attorney Shannon Smith says Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty Tuesday in the child porn case to resolve three federal charges. Each carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Nassar faces three separate trials alleging that he molested a total of nine girls in the Lansing area. He has pleaded not guilty.

Nassar is also being sued by more than 100 women or girls over similar allegations. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.