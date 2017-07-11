Stop suffering from neck and back pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of dealing with back and neck pain preventing you from having summer fun?

At Total Health Chiropractic, they have a unique program that's non-invasive with a machine called the DRX 9000. The DRX machine doesn't use injections, surgery, or any other painful therapies to cure the pain.

With Total Health's DRX 9000C machine, you'll stop suffering from:

• Chronic Neck/Back Pain

• Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis

• Herniated and Bulging Discs

• Failed Neck and Back Pain

• Shooting Pain in the Arms/Legs

• Failed Neck or Back Surgery

The DRX can get rid of problems such as:

Herniated and bulging discs

Ruptured discs

Degenerated discs

Slipped discs

Sciatica

Shooting pain in arms and legs

Call now to see if you qualify for this pain relief option and the Morning Mix deal. The first seven callers will get a $49 consultation and examination, plus a free MRI review.

The offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid, so call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify.