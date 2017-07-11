× Union files grievance over WMU’s hiring of goats

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A spokesperson from Western Michigan University says that no employees have been replaced by goats this spring.

The response comes after a report from The Washington Post that the Michigan chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees has filed a grievance saying that the goats are doing work that is “taking away jobs from laid-off union workers.”

Earlier this spring, WMU rented a crew of 20 goats to clear up to 15 acres of weeds and invasive species this summer. The school used the group last year as part of a pilot project as an “environmentally-friendly land management tool.” The goats chewed through nearly a half acre of unwanted vegetation. So this year, the school got more.

The school will not comment further, but says that no one has lost their job this summer due to the hiring of the goats.