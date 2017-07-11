US soldier charged with killing 2 plotted 1999 school attack in Holland, MI
THERESA, N.Y. (AP) — Court records show that a U.S. Army soldier charged with killing his wife and a New York State Police trooper once plotted to shoot up his Michigan middle school while a teenager.
MLive.com reports Justin Walters was 15 and a ninth-grader at Macatawa Bay Middle School in Holland, Michigan, when he and a classmate were accused of compiling a “die or dead list” and planning to shoot people then kill themselves.
Another classmate tipped off police to the 1999 plot. The Grand Rapids Press reports Walters pleaded guilty in family court to conspiracy to carry a dangerous weapon.
Now 32, Walters was charged with murder Monday after police say he fatally shot his wife, Nichole Walters, and Trooper Joel Davis on Sunday at the Walters’ home in Theresa.
1 Comment
Joe Canuski
When I was drafted in 1973 and then Nixon eliminated the selective service, I told my drill sergeant that an all volunteer Army would only draw the lowest forms of life. I also told him that society would totally collapse in 50 years…6 years to go!!!!!! Right on schedule……this POS needs to die!!!