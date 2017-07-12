× 2 injured in fiery, head-on crash on 28th Street

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Two people were injured in a fiery, head-on collision on a busy West Michigan street early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30am near the intersection of 28th street and Sanford Ave SW.

Witnesses tell police that they saw a maroon pickup truck cross the center line and crash head-on into a black SUV.

The pickup truck then caught fire. The driver of that truck was able to get out safely, with only minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was pinned in, and had to be extricated from their vehicle. That driver was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Both directions of 28th street were shut down during the investigation into the crash.