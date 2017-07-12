× 21-year-old male dies after he is located in 14 feet of water in Fremont Lake

FREMONT, Mich. — The Newaygo County Dive Team located a missing 21-year-old man in about 14 feet of water on Tuesday in Fremont Lake.

The victim was pulled from the water to the shore before being transported to the hospital. Initially transported to Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, he was transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where he passed away.

The identity of the 21-year-old is being withheld until family is notified.