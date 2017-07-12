Katy Perry is looking for people to be in her new 'Swish Swish' music video, and Fox17 Floor Director Mike Davis wanted to show off his talents. To help him win, share this video on Instagram, YouTube and Musical.ly with the tags #swishswishchallenge and @DanceOn @KatyPerry.
Floor Director Mike Davis tries out for Katy Perry music video
1 Comment
Chris
So Portland gets our California sunshine and now we get this lol.